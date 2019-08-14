You are here

Ford extends warranty on certain Focus, Fiesta models

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 11:45 PM

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is extending warranty on clutch and related hardware in certain of its Focus and Fiesta cars due to complaints related to the vehicles' transmission from several customers.
[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is extending warranty on clutch and related hardware in certain of its Focus and Fiesta cars due to complaints related to the vehicles' transmission from several customers.

The No 2 US automaker said it would reimburse customers, who have paid for repairs between 2014 and 2016, and provide owners with another chance to get a software update to fix the issue. 

The issues with the car's automatic transmission DPS6 - made to improve fuel economy - include a degree of vibration when operated at low speed, and a potential for the transmission to default to neutral.

"Ford understands and regrets that many customers have been inconvenienced and frustrated by the performance of the DPS6 transmission," Dave Filipe, Ford vice president of powertrain engineering said in a statement. 

