You are here

Home > Transport

Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 9:23 AM

SL_ Jaguar Land Rover_110119_22.jpg
Ford and Jaguar Land Rover unveiled sweeping job cuts across Europe on Thursday as carmakers struggle with a slump in demand for diesel vehicles, tougher emissions rules and a global economic slowdown led by China.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT] Ford and Jaguar Land Rover unveiled sweeping job cuts across Europe on Thursday as carmakers struggle with a slump in demand for diesel vehicles, tougher emissions rules and a global economic slowdown led by China.

Tata-owned JLR, based in central England, said it will cut 4,500 out of 42,500 jobs, while Ford said it will slash "thousands" of jobs as part of an overhaul that could result in plant closures and the discontinuation of some models.

A trade war between China and the United States combined with Britain's pending exit from the European Union has fragmented once global markets, forcing carmakers to reassess the profitability of individual models and locations.

In recent quarters, JLR and Ford's profits have lagged behind those of peers BMW, Volkswagen and Peugeot, ramping up investor pressure on managers to stem losses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe," Steven Armstrong, group vice-president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a statement on Thursday.

Ford Europe, which employs 53,000 people, has been losing money for years and pressure to restructure its operations has increased since arch-rival General Motors raised profits by selling its European Opel and Vauxhall brands to France's Peugeot SAC.

JLR said demand in China, once one of its strongest countries, fell by 21.6 per cent in 2018, the biggest drop of any of its markets.

"The economic slowdown in China along with ongoing trade tensions is continuing to influence consumer confidence," said Jaguar Land Rover chief commercial officer Felix Brautigam.

The job cuts come as Ford and JLR have been hit by a fall in demand for diesel-engined cars and after European policymakers last month agreed stricter pollution limits, forcing carmakers to accelerate investments to make electric cars.

"We believe Ford Europe could require as much as a 20 to 30 per cent reduction of capacity and headcount," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note on Thursday.

Ford said it will seek to exit the family vans or MPV segment, review its operations in Russia, and combine the headquarters of Ford UK and Ford Credit to a site in Dunton, Essex to achieve a 6 per cent operating margin in Europe.

"We want to be a net contributor of capital and not a net detractor," Mr Armstrong told journalists on a later call, referring to Europe's financial contribution to US parent Ford Motor.

Ford Europe reported a 245 million euro (S$381.3 million) loss before interest and taxes in the third quarter, equivalent to a negative 3.3 per cent EBIT margin.

JAGUAR CUTS

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors and employs around 40,000 people in Britain, on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent drop in full-year sales to just under 600,000 vehicles. It lost 354 million pounds between April and September 2018.

Automakers have been hit by a regulatory clampdown on diesel emissions ever since Volkswagen admitted to systematic cheating in 2015, leading regulators to discover massive discrepancies between real-world and theoretical pollution levels.

Diesel accounts for 90 per cent of Jaguar Land Rover's British sales and 45 per cent of global demand, the company said last year, as demand tumbles following new levies in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal.

Ford's Armstrong said pressure to build electric and hybrid cars had forced the carmaker to make choices about where to allocate its capital.

"In smaller vehicles the diesel decline is accelerating. It is unlikely that we will further develop small diesel engines for smaller passenger cars," Mr Armstrong said.

BREXIT

Mr Armstrong said any Ford layoffs and plant closures would be subject to negotiations with labour representatives, and such plans did not account for the possibility of a 'hard' exit by Britain from the European Union. "If Brexit went in the wrong direction we would have to have another look, to mitigate that," Mr Armstrong said.

A Ford spokesman said the carmaker currently assumes that any Brexit deal would keep tariff-free trade between Britain and Europe.

Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Ralf Speth said he had serious concerns about the impact of a hard Brexit but it was not possible to predict what steps might be required if that happens.

"I don't want to make at the moment any statement about Brexit and/or the closure of the plant or further implications out of it not knowing the results from politics. We have to know first what is going on."

Fellow carmakers Mini, Rolls-Royce and Honda have said they would temporarily close plants in April after Brexit to avoid any disruption.

REUTERS

Transport

Brazil approves Boeing-Embraer tie-up with new commitment to keep local jobs

Fiat Chrysler to pay US$515m in US 'dieselgate' settlements

Local Audi chief predicts another record year

Grab, ComfortDelGro buying Hyundai EVs as charging network grows

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Canada unveils tougher regulations for drone operators

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

SL_sgx_281218_24.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Hanwell, OUE Lippo Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening