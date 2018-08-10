Ford Motor's China sales fall 32% in July on continued lack of fresh models

Ford Motor Co on Friday said its sales in China fell 32 per cent in July from a year earlier to 57,662 vehicles, as the US carmaker continued to suffer from a lack of fresh models in the world's largest auto market.

The latest figure followed a 38 per cent tumble in June, leading to the automaker's worst-ever first-half year in China since starting operations in the country in 2001.

For January-July, Ford's China sales dropped 26 per cent versus the same period a year earlier to 458,105 vehicles.

On Wednesday, Ford announced plans to launch an "entry-level" sport utility vehicle (SUV) early next year in China, developed jointly with local partner Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd, as part of efforts to revive its slumping business.

The new SUV, the Territory, is one of 50 new or redesigned vehicles Ford plans to launch in China from this year through 2025. Those vehicles include a redesigned Focus scheduled for launch later this year.

Ford officials have said the automaker's business in China will remain pressured this year by a dearth of new or significantly redesigned models in its product lineup, a situation they indicated could last through the end of 2018 or early 2019.

