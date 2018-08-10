You are here

Home > Transport

Ford Motor's China sales fall 32% in July on continued lack of fresh models

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 4:18 PM

doc71e2t0o4f5snvynfkh9_doc6vnsmm97zs314x124jq4.jpg
Ford Motor Co on Friday said its sales in China fell 32 per cent in July from a year earlier to 57,662 vehicles, as the US carmaker continued to suffer from a lack of fresh models in the world's largest auto market.
NYT

[BEIJING] Ford Motor Co on Friday said its sales in China fell 32 per cent in July from a year earlier to 57,662 vehicles, as the US carmaker continued to suffer from a lack of fresh models in the world's largest auto market.

The latest figure followed a 38 per cent tumble in June, leading to the automaker's worst-ever first-half year in China since starting operations in the country in 2001.

For January-July, Ford's China sales dropped 26 per cent versus the same period a year earlier to 458,105 vehicles.

On Wednesday, Ford announced plans to launch an "entry-level" sport utility vehicle (SUV) early next year in China, developed jointly with local partner Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd, as part of efforts to revive its slumping business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new SUV, the Territory, is one of 50 new or redesigned vehicles Ford plans to launch in China from this year through 2025. Those vehicles include a redesigned Focus scheduled for launch later this year.

Ford officials have said the automaker's business in China will remain pressured this year by a dearth of new or significantly redesigned models in its product lineup, a situation they indicated could last through the end of 2018 or early 2019.

REUTERS

Transport

Ryanair row deepens as European pilots strike

Turkish Airlines bids to buy second Istanbul airport

A lot has changed since Uber beat back a cap on vehicles

Tesla board seeking more information from Elon Musk on who's funding buyout plan: sources

Tesla's troubled New York solar factory tells a gloomy story

Ezion back in black on fair value gain

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_Noble_100818_44.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening