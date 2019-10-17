You are here

Home > Transport

Ford partners with Volkswagen, Amazon to build charging network for cars

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 11:50 PM

doc77kplacsu60hc9feh7w_doc6uehzvfv5ud1f4wbm2oq.jpg
Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was teaming up with Volkswagen AG and Amazon.com to give its future electric car customers a range of charging options from highways to homes.
SPH

[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was teaming up with Volkswagen AG and Amazon.com to give its future electric car customers a range of charging options from highways to homes.

The network of charging stations will be the largest in North America with 12,000 locations and more than 35,000 charge plugs, Ford said.

The No 2 US carmaker has laid out plans to invest more than US$11 billion in electric vehicles and is targeting majority of its sales from them by 2022.

The network will give Ford car owners access to fast charging station sites that will be set up by Volkswagen's Electrify America.

Ford is also working with Amazon for installation of home charging setups.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Oil tankers hoarding fuel are anchored off Singapore ahead of new shipping rules

EU-US airliner war in nobody's interests: Airbus chief

UAW leaders reach tentative deal with GM to end US worker strike

Swiss puts A220s back in service after engine forces grounding

Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options

European car-sales jump masks gloomy outlook for industry

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly