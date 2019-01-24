You are here

Home > Transport

Ford reports fourth quarter loss on weakness in China, Europe

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 6:53 AM

SL_Ford _240119_26.jpg
Ford on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$112 million following weak performance in China and Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Ford on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$112 million following weak performance in China and Europe.

The US auto giant, which had notched US$2.5 billion profit in the year-ago period, also cited US$877 million in one-time pension expenses as a factor in the loss, which Bloomberg News said was just its second quarter in the red since early 2009.

Revenues climbed 12 per cent to US$41.8 billion.

Operating profits rose in North America following strong sales of larger vehicles such as sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Ford had US$199 million in operating losses in Europe and a US$381 million loss in Asia Pacific, driven by weak sales in China.

The company also had operating losses in the South America and Middle East and Africa regions.

Ford last year announced it would halt production of almost all sedans and small cars in the United States to save US$11 billion, and earlier this month announced a massive restructuring of its European operations to boost profitability, including thousands of potential job cuts.

The company has also announced an alliance with Volkswagen to develop commercial vehicles and will explore joint opportunities with the German company in autonomous vehicles and other emerging technologies.

"While 2018 was a challenging year, we put in place key building blocks to build a more resilient and competitive business model that can thrive no matter the economic environment," said chief financial officer Bob Shanks.

Ford shares rose 0.6 per cent to US$8.39 in after-hours trading.

AFP

Transport

Renault to ask Senard to mend Nissan alliance as chairman

Once the world's greatest port, Hong Kong sinks in global ranking

Car COE prices up, others down

25% auto tariffs could cause recession in EU & Japan, hit the financial markets

Subaru faces profit hit as Japan car output halted over part defect

Toyota finally has the power in electric cars

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

SL_imas_240119_3.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

sl_oil_220119_36 (1).jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening