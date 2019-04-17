Ford sees US$1b boon from one truck plant transformation

Ford Motor Co predicted a profit boon from transforming just one car plant over to make trucks and sport utility vehicles.

By 2021, Ford will earn US$1 billion more in earnings before interest and taxes than it did two years ago from its Michigan Assembly Plant, which just started producing Ranger pickups and will begin building Bronco SUVs next year.

The factory in Wayne, a Detroit suburb, used to make Focus compact cars and C-Max hybrids.

Ford issued the forecast in a presentation Jim Baumbick, vice president of enterprise product-line management, is delivering Wednesday at a conference Bank of America Merrill Lynch which is hosting alongside this week's New York auto show.

