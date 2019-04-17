You are here

Home > Transport

Ford sees US$1b boon from one truck plant transformation

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 10:38 PM

file74kbp0huh51g6rt96uw.jpg
Ford Motor Co predicted a profit boon from transforming just one car plant over to make trucks and sport utility vehicles.
Bloomberg

[MICHIGAN] Ford Motor Co predicted a profit boon from transforming just one car plant over to make trucks and sport utility vehicles.

By 2021, Ford will earn US$1 billion more in earnings before interest and taxes than it did two years ago from its Michigan Assembly Plant, which just started producing Ranger pickups and will begin building Bronco SUVs next year.

The factory in Wayne, a Detroit suburb, used to make Focus compact cars and C-Max hybrids.

Ford issued the forecast in a presentation Jim Baumbick, vice president of enterprise product-line management, is delivering Wednesday at a conference Bank of America Merrill Lynch which is hosting alongside this week's New York auto show.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Car COEs continue to surge

BMW, Qualcomm battle against VW, Renault on connected car rules

BMW to recall 360,000 China cars over Takata airbags

India's Jet Airways faces imminent shutdown without emergency funds: sources

Boeing urged to split CEO, chairman roles in MAX crash aftermath

Boeing 737 MAX changes deemed 'operationally suitable': US regulators

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening