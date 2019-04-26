You are here

Home > Transport

Ford shares surge as US pickup sales stay strong

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 6:53 AM

BP_Ford_260419_22.jpg
Ford reported a drop in first-quarter profits Thursday due in part to restructuring costs, but the company's share price rallied following a strong performance in North America and improved results in Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Ford reported a drop in first-quarter profits Thursday due in part to restructuring costs, but the company's share price rallied following a strong performance in North America and improved results in Europe.

The second-biggest US carmaker reported US$1.1 billion in profits, down 34 per cent from the year-ago period. Those figures included US$600 million in one-time costs connected to exiting heavy trucks in South America and European restructuring.

Revenues dipped 3.9 per cent to US$40.3 billion.

Ford pointed to strong sales of pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles as the source of higher operating profits in North America. This includes the market-leading F-Series pickups, which scored higher demand despite rival models launched by competitors, the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But overseas results were mixed. The company posting an operating profit in Europe, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, but the loss in South America deepened, while the China operation tumbled into the red amid the auto sales slowdown in the country.

The results translated into a profit of 44 cents a share, better than the 27 cents expected by analysts.

Ford's shares price jumped 6.8 per cent to US$10.04 in after-hours trading.

AFP

Transport

Air Canada says its 737 Max jets grounded until at least August

Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in Q3 after large loss

Ghosn to walk free again after posting US$4.5m bail

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Japanese court approves Ghosn's release on bail, rejects prosecutors' appeal

The BMW M850i coupe is the unicorn you’ve been waiting for

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Transport

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_construction_260419_4.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

lwx_cipb_260419_2.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore will not tolerate bribes of even 10 cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening