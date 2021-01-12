You are here

Home > Transport

Ford to close its factories in Brazil

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 6:53 AM

nz_ford_120129.jpg
Carmaker Ford said on Monday it would close its three factories in Brazil this year as the coronavirus epidemic exacerbated already slow sales in South America.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAO PAULO] Carmaker Ford said on Monday it would close its three factories in Brazil this year as the coronavirus epidemic exacerbated already slow sales in South America.

The measure will affect some 5,000 workers, according to Bloomberg, and Ford said the closures would incur one-off charges of about US$4.1 billion.

"Ford Brazil will cease production at Camacari, Taubate and Troller plants during 2021, as the Covid-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses," the company said in a statement.

"With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business," added Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

He said the company was moving to a "lean, asset-light business model".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

New vehicle sales in Brazil retreated by more than 26 per cent in 2020 due to the health crisis, the Fenabrave automotive federation said last week.

Car sales dropped 28.57 per cent and that of buses by 33 per cent.

Ford's South America head Lyle Watters said progress was made in phasing out unprofitable products, reducing costs and launching new products.

However, "the sustained unfavourable economic environment and the additional burden of the pandemic made it clear that much more was necessary to create a sustainable and profitable future."

Ford would continue serving South America with cars sourced from Argentina, Uruguay, and other markets, it said.

The company would maintain its product development center in Bahia, as well as its proving ground and regional headquarters in Sao Paulo.

Production at Camacari and Taubate would cease immediately, with some parts production continuing for a few months.

The Troller plant in Horizonte will operate until the fourth quarter, a statement said.

"As a result, the company will end sales of EcoSport, Ka and T4 once inventories are sold."

The company said it would work with unions to develop an "equitable and balanced plan" to mitigate the impact of the closures on workers.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ship orders slump to 20-year low with owners unsure which green fuel to use

China's Baidu to create a smart EV company with automaker Geely

Aptiv unveils new self-driving platform with wireless upgrades

Former Gatwick owner outbids Blackstone for Signature Aviation

First Qatar to Saudi flight to take off after thaw

Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter's 'problematic' Trump ban troubles Europe

[PARIS] Twitter's decision to impose a permanent ban on US President Donald Trump's account has sparked some...

Jan 12, 2021 06:50 AM
Technology

Facebook executive says 'no plans' to end Trump ban

[NEW YORK] Facebook does not intend to lift the suspension on outgoing President Donald Trump, the platform's second...

Jan 12, 2021 06:46 AM
Technology

Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

[NEW YORK] The social platform Parler sued Amazon on Monday after the tech giant's web division forced the...

Jan 12, 2021 06:43 AM
Stocks

Europe: Soaring virus cases knock stocks off 10-month high

[BENGALURU] European stocks fell on Monday after a strong rally last week took them to the highest level in more...

Jan 12, 2021 06:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brent crude falls on renewed lockdowns, stronger dollar

[NEW YORK] Oil prices steadied on Monday after strong gains last week, as tough coronavirus lockdowns around the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for