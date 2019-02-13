You are here

Home > Transport

Ford told UK PM May it is preparing alternative production sites: report

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 7:59 AM

SL_ford_30219_18.jpg
Automaker Ford told the British Prime Minister Theresa May during a private call with business leaders that it is preparing alternative sites abroad, The Times said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co told British Prime Minister Theresa May that it is stepping up preparations to move production out of Britain, The Times reported on Tuesday.

The carmaker told the prime minister during a private call with business leaders that it is preparing alternative sites abroad, The Times said.

Ford was not immediately available for comment.

Ford, which operates two engine plants in Britain, last month said that it faces a bill of up to US$1 billion if Britain leaves the Europe Union (EU) without a deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Carmakers and other manufacturers have warned about the toll a no-deal Brexit could impose, including higher tariffs, disruption to supply chains and threats to jobs. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29.

Another participant on the private call with Mrs May said that other companies delivered the same warning as Ford, The Times reported.

"This isn't about contingencies any more - we are taking steps because of the uncertainty. It's real," the participant said during the call.

Last week Nissan Motor Co said it scrapped plans to build its new X-Trail SUV in Britain and will produce it solely in Japan, saying that uncertainty over Britain's departure from the EU was making it hard for it to plan for the future.

Ford is the top-selling car brand in Britain, which is its third-largest market and the destination for roughly one in three cars made at its plant in Cologne, Germany. It employs about 13,000 people in Britain.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening