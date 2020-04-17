You are here

Home > Transport

Ford warns of US$2b quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 11:29 PM

[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co on Friday estimated first-quarter loss of US$2 billion and said it would tap debt markets to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak halted production and pummeled vehicles sales.

The number two US automaker has already suspended dividend and drawn down over US$15 billion to ride out the damage to its business from the pandemic.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Friday filed for a debt offering, but did not disclose the amount. It had about US$30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, as of April 9.

Ford's vehicle sales to dealers fell 21 per cent in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2019.

In March, the company shuttered plants in North America and Europe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

SEE ALSO

European Tour cancels French Open, BMW International Open

Only Ford's joint ventures in China, where the pandemic has been receding, are currently producing vehicles and dealers have resumed work.

In the United States, Ford's sales dropped 12.5 per cent in the first quarter. The US market, with its highly profitable pickup truck and SUV segments, generates the overwhelming majority of Ford's profits.

REUTERS

Transport

US airlines sitting on US$10b in travel vouchers, lawmakers say

AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as virus hits industry: minister

LTA awards S$639.5m contract for train testing centre to S Korea's GS Engineering

Changi Airport sees more than 70% drop in passengers during March

Japanese airlines keep most domestic flights despite few takers for seats

Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia: report

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

US leading indicator points to deep economic slump

[WASHINGTON A gauge of future US economic activity suffered a record decline in March, suggesting the economy could...

Apr 17, 2020 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical and Heliconia end S$5m investment agreement

HC Surgical Specialists on Friday said that it and Vanda 1 Investments, managed by Temasek's Heliconia Capital...

Apr 17, 2020 11:15 PM
Life & Culture

European Tour cancels French Open, BMW International Open

[LONDON] The European Tour on Friday announced the cancellations of both the French Open and the BMW International...

Apr 17, 2020 11:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore oil trader Hin Leong files for debt moratorium: report

[SINGAPORE] Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd has applied to the Singapore court for a debt...

Apr 17, 2020 11:02 PM
Banking & Finance

BOE governor tells banks to 'put their back into it' on Covid-19 loans

[LONDON] Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey called on Britain's banks to speed up the pace of getting state-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.