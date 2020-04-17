Ford warns of US$2b quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales

[BENGALURU] Ford Motor Co on Friday estimated first-quarter loss of US$2 billion and said it would tap debt markets to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak halted production and pummeled vehicles sales.

The number two US automaker has already suspended dividend and drawn down over US$15 billion to ride out the damage to its business from the pandemic.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Friday filed for a debt offering, but did not disclose the amount. It had about US$30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, as of April 9.

Ford's vehicle sales to dealers fell 21 per cent in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2019.

In March, the company shuttered plants in North America and Europe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Only Ford's joint ventures in China, where the pandemic has been receding, are currently producing vehicles and dealers have resumed work.

In the United States, Ford's sales dropped 12.5 per cent in the first quarter. The US market, with its highly profitable pickup truck and SUV segments, generates the overwhelming majority of Ford's profits.

REUTERS