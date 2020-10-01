You are here

Home > Transport

Ford's new CEO shakes up senior management team

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 11:50 PM

[DETROIT] Ford Motor's new chief executive officer (CEO) Jim Farley wasted no time in his first day on the job by setting a tone of urgency and shaking up the automaker's management team.

Mr Farley, who took over as CEO Thursday from Jim Hackett, has said he is looking for fresh thinking to pull Ford out of a slump that it expects will lead to its first annual loss in a decade this year. He named John Lawler, a 30-year company veteran who has headed Ford's autonomous-vehicles unit, as his new chief financial officer (CFO), the carmaker said in a statement.

Mr Farley said in the statement that his predecessor had "opened the door" to making Ford a "vibrant, profitably growing company. Now it's time to charge through that door." Mr Lawler immediately replaces Tim Stone, who served in that role for a little over a year and has accepted the CFO position at software company ASAPP, Ford said.

Mr Farley laid out a plan to offer a full lineup of electric vehicles, add more "affordable" models, expand commercial-vehicle services to develop recurring revenue streams and create businesses utilising the self-driving system of its autonomous affiliate Argo AI.

He said he will allocate capital, resources and talent to Ford's strongest businesses and hottest models. And he aims to put the company on sounder financial footing by targeting an 8 per cent operating margin.

SEE ALSO

PepsiCo sees strong annual profit as snacks, sodas thrive in pandemic

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We're going to compete like a challenger," Mr Farley said.

The new CEO also plans to name new chief information and marketing officers, following the retirement of current CIO Jeff Lemmer on Jan 1 and removal of CMO Joy Falotico, who will now focus on her other role of heading Ford's luxury Lincoln brand.

Initial reaction from Wall Street was positive, with Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock, praising Mr Lawler as a "well-regarded Ford veteran" and anticipating more disclosure from Mr Farley on his turnaround plan.

"We believe Farley has challenges balancing near-term fixes with long-term secular" changes, Mr Levy wrote in a research note, "yet brings a sense of urgency". Shares of Ford rose 0.7 per cent to US$6.70 as of 9.49am in New York. The stock is down about 30 per cent this year.

The leadership changes are accompanied by some shifts in Ford's managerial structure, including the creation of three regional business units to oversee operations in China, Europe, and the US and the rest of the world.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

US airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope

Boeing courting Delta, others to take 737 MAX 'white tails': sources

Rolls-Royce raising £5b, ends talks with GIC and Kuwait fund

SoftBank-backed used-car startup Kavak becomes first Mexican unicorn

Tower Transit edges out SMRT to win S$1.03b Bulim and Sembawang-Yishun bus packages

American Airlines says to start furloughing 19,000 workers

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 11:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon flags further losses that add to pressure on dividend

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil likely made a third consecutive loss in the last quarter, heaping further pressure on the...

Oct 1, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Japan considering making promotion of paternity leave mandatory for companies: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan is considering making it mandatory for companies to recommend employees take paternity leave, the...

Oct 1, 2020 11:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Germany plans Oct 8 full inquiry on Wirecard collapse

[BERLIN] Germany will hold a full parliamentary inquiry on Oct 8 into the stunning collapse of payments provider...

Oct 1, 2020 11:03 PM
Consumer

PepsiCo sees strong annual profit as snacks, sodas thrive in pandemic

[BENGALURU] PepsiCo forecast full-year profit above expectations on Thursday after a rebound in soda sales and...

Oct 1, 2020 10:58 PM
Stocks

Healthcare, alternative energy drove best US stock funds in third quarter

[NEW YORK] The top-performing US stockpickers of the third quarter made bets on companies ranging from healthcare...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.