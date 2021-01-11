You are here

Home > Transport

Former Gatwick owner outbids Blackstone for Signature Aviation

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 7:31 PM

[LONDON] An investment fund that used to own London's Gatwick Airport has struck a US$4.63 billion deal to buy Bill Gates-backed private jet services firm Signature Aviation , trumping rival suitors private equity giants Blackstone and Carlyle.

Shares in Signature Aviation, which runs bases used by private jets around the world, jumped 9 per cent to top the UK midcap index on Monday amid speculation of a counter bid.

"Nothing precludes either Blackstone and Cascade or Carlyle from making an offer proposal that the board of Signature Aviation will consider," a spokesman for Signature said.

Monday's deal with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which still manages a 49.99 per cent stake in Gatwick on behalf of investors, offers Signature shareholders US$5.50 per share in cash. That's higher than the US$5.17 jointly proposed by Blackstone and Signature's top shareholder Cascade Investment.

Signature's shares were last up 8.6 per cent at US$5.95.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While commercial airlines across the world are struggling with Covid-19 travel curbs, private jet operators have fared better as wealthy passengers switch to what is seen as a safer way to fly, given the significantly lower passenger numbers.

Gates-owned Cascade, which holds 19 per cent of Signature, last week agreed to work exclusively with Blackstone on a joint bid. They have until Jan 14 to make a firm offer under UK takeover rules.

Blackstone's agreement with Gates landed hours after Signature confirmed an initial takeover approach from Carlyle .

Signature, formerly known as BBA Aviation, rejected an approach from New York-based GIP last month, saying the price was lower than the one outlined by Blackstone in its sixth proposal. Blackstone's first proposal was in February last year.

Since the takeover interest was made public in December, Signature shares have jumped more than 60 per cent in value.

GIP, which owns Edinburgh Airport, plans to take Signature Aviation off the London Stock Exchange if the deal goes through.

It used to own Gatwick but no longer has a direct stake following a deal two years ago which saw France's Vinci Airports take control of London's second largest airport.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

First Qatar to Saudi flight to take off after thaw

Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

Ship orders slump 50% with owners unsure which green fuel to use

EV startup Faraday in SPAC merger talks to go public: sources

China approves high-speed railway project worth US$8.82b

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

ELECTRONICS services provider AEM Holdings has launched a S$99.7 million buy-out bid for contract manufacturer CEI...

Jan 11, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 11, 2021 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Vallianz sells off loss-making crew management subsidiary for nominal US$1

CATALIST-LISTED offshore support vessel operator Vallianz Holdings sold off a wholly-owned subsidiary for US$1 on...

Jan 11, 2021 05:43 PM
Consumer

Sanofi to buy antibody maker Kymab in US$1.45b deal

[PARIS] Sanofi agreed to buy the UK monoclonal antibody developer Kymab in a deal worth as much as US$1.45 billion...

Jan 11, 2021 05:39 PM
Stocks

Singapore and other regional stocks end the day lower; STI down 0.31%

FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Ramsay Sime Darby picks banks for US$300m IPO

Timberland owner VF Corp sets up new supply chain, business centres in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur as it shifts out of Hong Kong

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for