You are here

Home > Transport

France ready to cut Renault stake to shore up Nissan partnership: finance minister

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 12:51 PM

nwy_ Bruno Le Maire_080619_1.jpg
France is ready to consider cutting its stake in Renault in the interests of consolidating the automaker's alliance with Nissan, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FUKUOKA] France is ready to consider cutting its stake in Renault in the interests of consolidating the automaker's alliance with Nissan, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Saturday.

He was speaking in Japan after Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) pulled the plug on its proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.

In an interview with AFP on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers meeting in Japan, Mr Le Maire said Paris might consider reducing the state's 15 per cent stake in Renault if it led to a "more solid" alliance between the Japanese and French firms.

"We can reduce the state's stake in Renault's capital. This is not a problem as long as, at the end of the process, we have a more solid auto sector and a more solid alliance between the two great car manufacturers Nissan and Renault," he told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, FCA stunned the auto world with a proposed "merger of equals" with Renault that would - together with Renault's Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors - create a car giant spanning the globe.

The combined group would have been by far the world's biggest, with total sales of some 15 million vehicles, compared to both Volkswagen and Toyota, which sell around 10.6 million apiece.

But the deal collapsed suddenly on Thursday, with FCA laying the blame at the door of Paris.

"It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully," FCA said in a statement.

Mr Le Maire said Renault should concentrate on forging closer ties with its Japanese partner Nissan before seeking other alliances.

Things need to be done "in the right order.... first the alliance (between Nissan and Renault) should be consolidated and then consolidation (more generally) and not one before the other."

"Otherwise, everything risks collapsing like a house of cards," he warned.

The minister said it would be up to the bosses of Renault and Nissan to decide how to push the alliance forward as ties between the two firms have been strained after the shock arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Renault is pushing for a full merger between the pair but there is deep scepticism of the plan at Nissan.

AFP

Transport

Uber chief tightens grip with top execs' departures

FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service

Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report

Ford ready to sell Russian plants, says companies have shown interest

Europe's 5G to cost US$62b more if Chinese vendors banned

Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
5 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening