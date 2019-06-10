You are here

Home > Transport

France ready to cut Renault stake to support Nissan relationship

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

FRANCE is prepared to consider cutting its 15 per cent stake in Renault SA to help shore up the carmaker's alliance with Nissan Motor Co, Agence France-Press reported on Saturday, citing an interview with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

France is ready to consider reducing its holding if it leads to a "more solid" alliance between the Japanese and French carmakers, Mr Le Maire told AFP at the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.

France isn't planning an imminent stake sale in Renault, according to a government official asked about Mr Le Maire's comments. Renault should concentrate on forging closer links with Nissan before seeking other alliances, he said. Renault declined to comment and Nissan officials couldn't be reached outside of business hours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The comments follow the collapse of discussions between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Renault to form a global car manufacturing powerhouse. The talks ended abruptly earlier last week when Fiat withdrew its offer after France asked for more time to seal the deal as it tried to get the backing of its Japanese partner Nissan.

In an interview in Le Figaro published on Thursday, Mr Le Maire said the long-term goal of the French state isn't to run companies. He also said that "all options could be considered" regarding the French stake in the Japanese carmaker. Renault owns 43 per cent of Nissan.

Saturday's remarks from Mr Le Maire seem to go a step further in trying to soothe a rocky relationship with Nissan following a year that saw the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the larger-than-life boss of the alliance. Ghosn was arrested in Japan over misuse of corporate funds. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Pressure mounts on aviation industry over climate change

Chechnya gets female-only taxi service

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Apple to buy Drive.ai in bid for more autonomous vehicle talent

France ready to cut Renault stake to shore up Nissan partnership: finance minister

Uber chief tightens grip with top execs' departures

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists
5 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_KELTRADE109MK5_3804178.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening