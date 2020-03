The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, declined by 14.5 per cent year on year in the last week of February, operator Fraport said on Thursday, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic.

[BERLIN] The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, declined by 14.5 per cent year on year in the last week of February, operator Fraport said on Thursday, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company warned that the trend accelerated in the first week of March.

In the whole month of February, Frankfurt's passenger volumes were down 4 per cent on the year, Fraport said.

REUTERS