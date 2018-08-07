You are here

Frankfurt Airport reopens after evacuation on security breach

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 10:39 PM

Frankfurt Airport reopened after a partial evacuation caused by at least one person entering the security area without clearance, according to police.
[FRANKFURT]  Frankfurt Airport reopened after a partial evacuation caused by at least one person entering the security area without clearance, according to police.

The three-hour disruption, which started at about 11.30 am local time, caused delays at Germany's biggest hub. Police cleared some security areas in the airport's Terminal 1 and halted boarding in the incident. At least 29 flights out of about 1,500 daily departures were canceled, according to airport operator Fraport AG.

Security breaches have caused similar disruptions in the busy summer vacation period when less experienced travelers are underway. In July, Munich Airport's Terminal 2 was halted after a woman slipped past security without being screened. More than 200 flights were canceled and about 60 delayed.

