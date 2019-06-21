French auto giant PSA opens factory in Morocco

French automotive giant PSA on Thursday opened a factory in Morocco to assemble 100,000 cars per year as it seeks to double sales in the Middle East and Africa region.

The factory, launched at an official ceremony attended by King Mohamed VI near the city of Kenitra in northern Morocco, aims to increase its annual capacity to 200,000 units.

It was built over four years in a "free zone" area south of the Mediterranean port of Tangiers and will create 2,500 full-time jobs.

The French multinational manufactures cars and motorcycles sold under the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands.

PSA's French rival Renault moved into Morocco in 2012, opening its largest car assembly plant in Africa and creating 7,000 people.

The Renault factory exports cars to 74 countries and aims to produce 500,000 units a year by 2022.

AFP