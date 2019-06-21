You are here

Home > Transport

French auto giant PSA opens factory in Morocco

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 7:14 AM

BP_PSA_210619_35.jpg
French automotive giant PSA on Thursday opened a factory in Morocco to assemble 100,000 cars per year as it seeks to double sales in the Middle East and Africa region.
PHOTO: AFP

[KENITRA, Morocco] French automotive giant PSA on Thursday opened a factory in Morocco to assemble 100,000 cars per year as it seeks to double sales in the Middle East and Africa region.

The factory, launched at an official ceremony attended by King Mohamed VI near the city of Kenitra in northern Morocco, aims to increase its annual capacity to 200,000 units.

It was built over four years in a "free zone" area south of the Mediterranean port of Tangiers and will create 2,500 full-time jobs.

The French multinational manufactures cars and motorcycles sold under the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands.

PSA's French rival Renault moved into Morocco in 2012, opening its largest car assembly plant in Africa and creating 7,000 people.

The Renault factory exports cars to 74 countries and aims to produce 500,000 units a year by 2022.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

44 dead in India gorge bus plunge: officials

Renault and Nissan end standoff over post-Ghosn governance

Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing 737 Max order

Third car tycoon detained in Algeria in graft case

EU leaders increase pressure on Russia over MH17

Price of electric cars still shocking

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening