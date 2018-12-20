You are here

Home > Transport

French state railway to axe more than 2,000 jobs in 2019

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 6:42 AM

FILES-FRANCE-TRANSPORT-RAILWAY-SNCF-JUSTICE-060044.jpg
France's SNCF state-owned railway is to cut 2,090 jobs next year under 2019 budget plans presented on Wednesday, union officials told Reuters.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France's SNCF state-owned railway is to cut 2,090 jobs next year under 2019 budget plans presented on Wednesday, union officials told Reuters.

The group, which employees nearly 150,000 people, aims to cut 2,260 jobs and hire 170 people next year, officials with the UNSA and CFDT unions said.

France's parliament passed a law in June overhauling the heavily indebted company despite three months of rolling strikes against the reform.

The shake-up transforms the SNCF into a joint-stock company, phases out its domestic passenger monopoly from 2020 and puts an end to generous benefits and pensions for future employees while the state agreed to take on part of its debt.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

Musk bores tunnel to revolutionise city driving

Renault plans to name new director to Nissan board as tension between the two rises

Grab users face problem booking rides on mobile app Wednesday morning

Boeing raises projection for aircraft orders from India

Pennsylvania lets Uber self-driving cars back on the roads

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

BT_20181220_RAJU_3648344.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Technology

Shell takes 49 per cent stake in S'pore solar energy developer

BT_20181220_MARKETS_3648388.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

World stocks claw out of the doldrums after plunge of markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening