You are here

Home > Transport
TRANSPORT

Fresh blow for Boeing as China leasing firm scraps Max order

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

CHINA Development Bank Financial Leasing cancelled an order for 29 Boeing 737 Max planes, worth at least US$2.9 billion based on list prices, joining a growing list of customers scaling back plans for buying the grounded jet.

The move cuts the company's outstanding Max order to 70, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday. The 737 Max 10s still on order will be converted to smaller Max 8 aircraft, while the delivery of 20 jets will be deferred to between 2024 and 2026, the company said.

Boeing is working with regulators to clear a flying ban on the Max, which has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following two fatal crashes. Earlier this month, leasing firm Avolon Holdings cancelled a US$8 billion deal for 75 jets, and General Electric's aircraft-leasing division followed that last week when it cancelled an order worth at least US$6.9 billion for 69 undelivered jets.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is adding to Boeing's woes as it crushes travel and demand for planes. Chief executive officer Dave Calhoun has said the company will face a "new reality" in a market that could take years to recover.

SEE ALSO

Fresh blow for Boeing as China leasing firm scraps order

"Boeing will offer certain economic concessions that are intended to mitigate the effect of the amendments to the purchase agreements, in particular, the deferral of delivery dates," the Chinese company said in its statement on Monday.

In a separate development, BOC Aviation said on Sunday that it purchased six 787-9 and 16 Max 9 aircraft in a sale and leaseback agreement with United Airlines Holdings. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

After suspending Max output in January, Boeing plans to slowly restart production of the narrow-body model soon to stress-test its supply chain and avoid flooding the market with unneeded planes.

The company is also facing plunging demand for its wide-body aircraft, and at least US$19 billion in costs from the fallout of the Max accidents. Last month, Boeing drew down a US$13.8 billion loan to bolster reserves. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Virgin Australia poised to enter voluntary administration: sources

Jetstar Asia to restart limited services from April 21

Norwegian Air says 4,700 jobs at risk after unit bankruptcies, contracts axed

Branson says Virgin Atlantic will need UK government help to survive

ANA slashes profit forecast by 71% because of pandemic

Jetstar Asia to resume services with limited flights to Manila, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 12:38 AM
Government & Economy

Over a million UK workers furloughed due to coronavirus

[LONDON] More than a million British workers have been put on temporary leave by their companies, based on...

Apr 20, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

Merkel urges 'transparency' from China on outbreak

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged China to be as transparent as possible about the...

Apr 20, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Norway's US$1t wealth fund snared by scandal over its CEO

[OSLO] The world's biggest sovereign wealth fund faces serious questions over the conduct of its outgoing chief...

Apr 20, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

South Koreans return to work, crowd parks, malls as social distancing rules ease

[SEOUL] South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as...

Apr 20, 2020 10:22 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil plunges to below US$11 a barrel

[LONDON] Oil suffered its biggest one-day price plunge in the modern era, at one point crashing about 40 per cent to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.