Garuda in talks with Gojek to provide logistics support

Sat, Feb 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Gojek proposal is one of several being explored by Garuda to cut its dependence on passenger traffic as the airline tries to grow its profits after a bumpy 2018.
Jakarta

INDONESIA'S national carrier Garuda and Gojek are in talks for a partnership that will make it easier for the ride-hailing and e-commerce app to move goods to customers within the 17,000 islands of the sprawling archipelago.

Garuda chief executive Ari Askhara told Reuters the talks are in an advanced stage and an agreement is expected to be finalised by the two companies in the next few months.

Mr Askhara said Garuda was developing a new technology relating to e-commerce and logistics. The partnership would enable goods ordered via Gojek's app in one city in Indonesia to be delivered in another using Garuda's fleet, he said. The CEO did not provide more details.

Started in 2011 in Jakarta, Gojek has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app through which its customers can make online payments and order everything from food, groceries to e-commerce goods.

Gojek, which is valued at between US$9 billion and US$10 billion according to sources, declined to comment.

E-commerce has been growing rapidly in South-east Asia's biggest economy, but one of the main obstacles is logistics as the islands are sprinkled across an area bigger than the European Union.

Gojek recently raised over US$1 billion in a funding round as it challenges Singapore-based rival Grab for a larger share of the region, sources told Reuters.

The Gojek proposal is one of several being explored by Garuda to cut its dependence on passenger traffic as the airline tries to grow its profits after a bumpy 2018. The airline has been battling for market share against local market leader Lion Air, which in October suffered a crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX jet, killing all 189 people on board. REUTERS

 

