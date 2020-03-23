You are here

GE cuts US aviation jobs by 10% in US$1b savings plan

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 11:08 PM

file72jwexbclgn4ba2h2n4.jpg
[BOSTON] General Electric's aviation division will cut 10 per cent of its US workforce as the coronavirus outbreak saps demand for commercial air travel and upends the global economy.

The maker of jet engines also plans to reduce some executive compensation and furlough half its domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul employees for 90 days. The moves are designed to save US$500 million to $1 billion this year, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in a statement Monday.

The job cuts underscore the deepening economic impact of the pandemic, as employers look to reduce spending and shore up their finances. The Trump administration and Congress are negotiating a broad-based stimulus package while the US Federal Reserve is stepping up efforts to backstop the economy.

"The aviation industry is feeling the impact of this global pandemic most acutely," Mr Culp said. "As a result, GE Aviation is announcing several steps that, while painful, preserve our ability to adapt as the environment continues to evolve."

The company's aviation division has 52,000 workers globally, about half of which are in the US. That implies the loss of about 2,600 jobs under GE's plan. While Monday's actions only affect domestic employees, Mr Culp said GE is working with "the appropriate parties to properly address its global workforce."

Mr Culp will forgo the remainder of his salary for 2020, while GE Aviation boss David Joyce will give up half of his salary.

BLOOMBERG

