You are here

Home > Transport

Geely Automobile steps towards mainland China listing; Hong Kong shares surge

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 2:21 PM

rk_Geely_180620.jpg
Geely Automobile Holdings said its board has approved a preliminary proposal to list new renminbi shares on mainland China's Nasdaq-like Star board, sending its Hong Kong-listed shares up as much as 7 per cent on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Geely Automobile Holdings said its board has approved a preliminary proposal to list new renminbi shares on mainland China's Nasdaq-like Star board, sending its Hong Kong-listed shares up as much as 7 per cent on Thursday.

The Zhejiang-based carmaker is currently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation that exceeded HK$120 billion (S$21.93 billion) in morning trade.

Geely Automobile and sister company Volvo Cars, which parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought from Ford Motor in 2010, are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm - as well as on the mainland, if Geely Automobile's latest proposal receives final approval.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, led by billionaire Li Shufu, has a number of other investments including owning 9.7 per cent of Germany's Daimler, 49.9 per cent of Malaysia's Proton, and a majority stake in British sport car brand Lotus.

Geely Automobile in a filing late on Wednesday said the proposed renminbi shares would be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Star board and would not involve the conversion of existing shares. It said its board will hold further talks on the size of the issue.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Funds raised will be used for "business development and general working capital of the group", it said, without elaborating.

"We believe such proceeds are likely to be used for the Volvo merger, although Geely cannot explicitly state it before the merger approval by disinterested shareholders," said analyst Shi Ji at Haitong International.

"It is a good way for the company to raise funds as valuations in the A-share market are usually higher than the H-share market," Mr Shi said, comparing mainland and Hong Kong markets.

Geely Automobile plans to introduce six models under the Geely, Lynk&Co and Geometry marques this year. It sold 1.36 million cars in 2019 and targets sales of around 1.4 million vehicles this year. It reported profit of 8.19 billion yuan (S$1.61 billion) last year.

Last month, it raised HK$6.48 billion from a share placement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Qantas halts most international flights until October on border closure

Scooters, e-bikes gain traction as virus lockdowns ease

European car sales show signs of tepid recovery

EU worried Fiat-PSA deal may hit competition in vans

Lufthansa warns rescue threatened as billionaire weighs in

Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Red Dot United registration approved, says it is ready to contest general election

[SINGAPORE] A record 12 opposition parties could contest the next general election after the the registration of Red...

Jun 18, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

Special constituency broadcasts included in preliminary campaigning guidelines for GE during Covid-19

PHYSICAL rallies will not be allowed, but candidates from every constituency will be given television airtime if the...

Jun 18, 2020 01:49 PM
Real Estate

Chinese interest in Australian property shrinks as diplomatic rift grows

[SYDNEY] Chinese buyer enquiries for Australian homes fell to their lowest in almost three years in May, according...

Jun 18, 2020 01:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech offers one-stop electronic platform for corporate loan market

WHILE equities, foreign exchange and bonds are primarily traded electronically today, the trading of corporate loans...

Jun 18, 2020 01:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian recommends profit-taking on SIA, downgrades to 'sell'

UOB Kay Hian has downgraded Singapore Airlines (SIA) to "sell" from "buy" and lowered its target price to S$3.80...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.