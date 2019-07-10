You are here

Home > Transport

Geely's profit warning seen as bad omen for other China carmakers

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

GEELY Automobile Holdings Ltd, controlled by Volvo Cars owner Li Shufu, issued a profit warning that drove down its shares and those of other Chinese automakers as it sparked concern investors are underestimating the depths of the industry's slump.

Shares of Geely, which said late on Monday first-half profit plunged an estimated 40 per cent, dropped as much as 7.6 per cent in Hong Kong on Tuesday to HK$11.24, the lowest level in almost six months. Great Wall Motor Co, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co and Dongfeng Motor Group Co also declined.

Geely said a worse-than-expected drop in sales in the Chinese market prompted the company to push for a reduction of inventory. That triggered a broader fear that the automaker, which Sanford C Bernstein sees as a barometer for sentiment on car stocks, is foreshadowing further pain across the sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It should hopefully be obvious to most investors that first half earnings will be a painful experience for most Chinese" automakers and their suppliers, Robin Zhu, an analyst at Bernstein, wrote in a note to clients soon after the Geely profit warning.

Geely is among Chinese manufacturers hit by a stalling market after rapid growth over the past few years. While the industry boosted unit sales in June - the first increase in a year - the gains were helped by heavy discounting and a sustained recovery is far from certain as trade tensions simmer and the economy sputters. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Empowering staff drives earnings growth for DHL

Salvors remain busy but revenues disappoint

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks

Dyson's Singapore electric dream is all about personal cars

NZ plans discounts for cleaner cars, slaps new fee on gas guzzlers

France to impose green tax on plane tickets

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher wages, spiffy outfits fail to shift locals' mindset against F&B, retail jobs

BT_20190710_PDHL_3830876.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Transport

Empowering staff drives earnings growth for DHL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening