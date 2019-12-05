You are here

Home > Transport

General Motors, LG Chem to announce electric-vehicle battery joint venture in Ohio

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 1:43 PM

[SEOUL] General Motors and South Korea's LG Chem are set to announce on Thursday a 50:50 joint venture in Ohio to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The facility in Lordstown will see investment of more than US$2 billion, with GM and LG Chem expected to invest more than US$1 billion each, one of the sources said. The venture is likely to be signed on Thursday, the sources said.

A GM spokesman declined to comment on a venture with LG, and said: "Talks occur on a regular basis in the auto industry between a variety of partners on different topics, but as a matter of policy we don't discuss who, where or when those discussions might occur."

An LG Chem spokesman declined to comment, saying the company does not comment on matters related to customers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sources declined to be named because the investment had not been made public.

SEE ALSO

Tesla competitor NIO launches another SUV in China

GM said in September it planned to bring battery cell production to the Lordstown area, which it said would create approximately 1,000 manufacturing jobs. Reuters reported in October it would be a joint venture.

Reuters first reported in July that LG Chem was considering its second US factory with production slated to start in 2022.

REUTERS

Transport

Tesla competitor NIO launches another SUV in China

Takata recalls 1.4 million more air bags

Fiat Chrysler agrees to costly pay bumps for lower-wage workers

Indonesia preps US$40b to extend metro network

France's Bollore opens S$100m high-tech facility in Jurong

Cross Island Line to run under nature reserve

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 01:37 PM
Real Estate

Kampong Bugis white site, River Valley hotel site available for application: URA

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority has made available for application a white site at Kampong Bugis and a hotel site...

Dec 5, 2019 01:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.53% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued to see healthy intraday gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits...

Dec 5, 2019 01:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold prices gain on mixed US-China trade signals

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged up on Thursday as conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing prolonged the...

Dec 5, 2019 01:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

MANULIFE US Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index with effect from Dec 23, 2019, the...

Dec 5, 2019 01:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks likely to take dividend hit from tougher NZ capital rules

[WELLINGTON] Australia's major banks are facing pain on a new front, as New Zealand's announcement on Thursday of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly