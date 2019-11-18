You are here

Home > Transport

German airline Hahn Air issues first blockchain-based tickets

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 10:26 PM

[NEW YORK] German airline Hahn Air, which offers scheduled and charter flights within Europe, announced on Monday it has issued the first airline tickets enabled by blockchain technology, in partnership with Winding Tree, an open-source travel distribution platform.

Blockchain, which first emerged as the system powering bitcoin, is a shared database maintained by a network of computers.

Hahn Air on Monday flew passengers holding blockchain-powered tickets on its scheduled flight from Dusseldorf to Luxembourg. The first blockchain passengers are Maksim Izmaylov, Founder of Winding Tree; Dave Montali, chief information officer of Winding Tree; and Frederick Nowotny, Head of Sales Engineering at Hahn Air.

"For us, it is important to look into the future to understand how can we make distribution faster," Jörg Troester, Hahn Air's head of corporate strategy and government & industry affairs, told Reuters in a phone interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added that after the flight, the airline will analyze the details of how things worked for the first blockchain ticket and look into ways on how to commercialise it.

SEE ALSO

Portal Asset Management launches Asia-Pacific cryptocurrency, blockchain fund

"We are not at that point right now," Mr Troester said.

Aside from being an airline, Hahn Air is also a distribution solution for travel agents.

Using the Winding Tree platform, Hahn Air is able to list inventory, manage the reservation requests, and receive payments once the booking process is complete. As a mode of payment, the airline accepts cash, credit card, or cryptocurrency, either the lif token or ether.

"One of the things that we are working on our side is the challenge that comes up when you create an open marketplace - how to ensure that anybody who gets access, whatever you're selling or buying, that the business on the other side is of good standing," Pedro Anderson, Winding Tree's chief operating officer and co-founder, told Reuters.

Winding Tree is a blockchain-based, decentralised, open-source travel distribution platform. It has established partnerships with airlines and service companies such as Air Canada, Air France-KLM, Hahn Air, Lufthansa, and Swissport.

It has also partnered with major hotels like Nordic Choice Hotels, citizenM Hotel chain, and Airport Hotel Basel. 

REUTERS

Transport

Volkswagen lowers sales, profit targets for 2020

Emirates announces US$16b deal to buy 50 Airbus 350s

Car, truck swept away in French bridge collapse

Asian airlines slash flights to Hong Kong as unrest escalates

Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals

Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 09:57 PM
Transport

Volkswagen lowers sales, profit targets for 2020

[FRANKFURT] German auto giant Volkswagen on Monday predicted its sales revenues and pre-tax profit would be lower...

Nov 18, 2019 09:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy calls for trading halt, fails to clear US$3.1m debt on time

CATALIST-LISTED Alpha Energy called for an immediate trading halt on Monday night over its failure to repay US$3.1...

Nov 18, 2019 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Police round up students in India's capital as fee protests grow

[NEW DELHI] Indian police said they briefly detained around 50 students in New Delhi on Monday as protests against...

Nov 18, 2019 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust issues S$250m of 3.05% fixed-rate notes

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) has issued S$250 million in principal amount of notes at a fixed rate of 3.05 per...

Nov 18, 2019 08:10 PM
Garage

Healthtech startup Biofourmis partners Novartis to tackle heart failure

SINGAPORE healthtech startup Biofourmis is collaborating with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis to start a digital...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly