You are here

Home > Transport

German car sales plunge 40%, set for worst year since 1989: Tagesspiegel

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_carsale_030746.jpg
Germany saw new car registrations drop by 40 per cent in June, Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, quoting industry association VDIK, putting Europe's largest market on track for reaching a 30-year low.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Germany saw new car registrations drop by 40 per cent in June, Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, quoting industry association VDIK, putting Europe's largest market on track for reaching a 30-year low.

In an article in Friday's paper, Tagesspiegel quoted the head of the International Carmakers' Association as saying that 220,000 new cars were registered in June, in calendar-adjusted terms a 40 per cent fall over June 2019.

The numbers, showing the impact of the coronavirus crisis and the economic hit caused by months of lockdown, are further bad news for a sector that has been buffeted by the transition away from combustion engines and scandals over emissions.

For the full year, association head Reinhard Zirpel the number of new vehicles registered in 2020 was expected to fall 20 per cent over the previous year to 2.8 million. The last time so few cars were sold was 1989 - the year of German reunification at the end of the Cold War.

But even that was an optimistic prognosis, Mr Zirpel said.

SEE ALSO

Daimler CEO sees drastic pay cuts, deeper restructuring

"The cumulative minus up to the end of June is -35 per cent," he said. "There will have to be a very strong recovery in the second half to reach -20 per cent at the end."

Demand for electric cars had risen, however, with a 90 per cent increase expected in the number of e-cars registered over the first half, for a total of 90,000. Almost half of those were pure electric vehicles, with hybrids constituting the majority.

Official data are due later on Friday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

Elon Musk mocks regulators, short-sellers as Tesla soars

Japan seeks extradition of two who helped Nissan chief Ghosn escape

Daimler CEO sees drastic pay cuts, deeper restructuring

Tesla deliveries slipped in Q2 even as pandemic hit

American Airlines warns it's overstaffed by about 8,000 flight attendants

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

[BENGALURU] JetBlue Airways Corp expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline employees, but warned that...

Jul 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Banking & Finance

Spain fines staff of China's ICBC for money laundering

[MADRID] Spain's top criminal court fined four former employees of Chinese mega-bank ICBC 22.7 million euros (S$35.6...

Jul 3, 2020 06:57 AM
Technology

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

[BRUSSELS] Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU...

Jul 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Facebook to advise use of masks amid latest virus spike

[WASHINGTON] Facebook said on Thursday it would offer reminders to its users to wear protective masks, responding to...

Jul 3, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

China clashes with US over new Hong Kong security law

[HONG KONG] China promised on Thursday to take "strong countermeasures" if the US presses ahead with tough new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.