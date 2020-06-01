You are here

Home > Transport

German ministry proposes 5b euro car bonus scheme: sources

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 12:04 PM

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Ministry of Economics has proposed a 5 billion euro (S$7.88 billion) buyer bonus scheme as part of an impending stimulus package in an effort to boost car sales, two people close to the matter said on Sunday.

Global car sales have slumped as production lines and showrooms shut in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a business sentiment survey by the Ifo institute this month showed the German auto sector at its lowest ebb since 1991.

The heads of the co-governing Social Democrats (SPD) and Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) are expected to present the overall stimulus package on Tuesday, which could total up to 80 billion euros, according to one media report.

The economy ministry's proposal is for purchase premiums to be paid to buyers of electric vehicles and conventionally powered cars worth less than 77,350 euros each, with the scheme expiring at the end of the year, the sources said.

The ministry declined to comment.

SEE ALSO

Japan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector

The plans foresee a basic premium of 2,500 euros per car, which would be topped up by 500 euros for fuel-efficient vehicles. Existing incentive programmes would be increased by 1,500 euros for electric cars and 750 euros for hybrids.

A slew of policymakers and industry groups have spoken out against premiums for car purchases, arguing that the stimulus programme should adhere to climate change policies and not favour a single industry.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Delta, union working to avoid furloughs of 2,300 pilots

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Singapore agrees to suspend HSR project till Dec 31

United Airlines cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July

Fixing safe bubbles is harder than it seems

Singapore says Malaysia wants further deferral of joint rail project

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 11:59 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rally on virus hopes, Trump's Hong Kong action

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong led an Asia-wide market rally on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Donald...

Jun 1, 2020 11:54 AM
Real Estate

Australia house prices fall as shutdowns hit property market

[SYDNEY] Australian home prices fell in May for the first time in almost a year as the impact of the coronavirus...

Jun 1, 2020 11:48 AM
Life & Culture

Artist Christo, known for wrapping exteriors of landmarks, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist best known for his temporary installations based on wrapping the...

Jun 1, 2020 11:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

All Singapore pump prices down after SPC's two-week standoff

[SINGAPORE] All pump operators have adjusted their prices downwards since Esso and Shell reduced rates by around...

Jun 1, 2020 11:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto apologises for blowing up 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site

[MELBOURNE] Jun Rio Tinto apologised for the destruction of a sacred Aboriginal cave in Western Australia that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.