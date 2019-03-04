You are here

German new car sales up 3% in February

Mon, Mar 04, 2019

New car sales in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, rose 3 per cent year on year in February, rebounding from a decline in January.
[FRANKFURT] New car sales in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, rose 3 per cent year on year in February, rebounding from a decline in January.

New car registrations rose to 268,800 vehicles, with German makes accounting for 70 per cent of the cars sold, the VDA association of German carmakers said on Monday.

New passenger car registrations in January fell 1.4 per cent.

The industry's latest models will be on display at the Geneva motor show this week, with higher production costs a hot-button issue for Europe's carmakers as Britain could leave the European Union on March 29 without a withdrawal agreement.

