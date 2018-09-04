You are here

Germany dismisses Bild report on VW petrol engines

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

GERMANY'S Transport Ministry said on Sunday there was no fresh news in a Bild am Sonntag report that Volkswagen engineers told investigators certain petrol engines in VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles could be used to manipulate emissions tests.

The ministry said the newspaper report pertained to allegations that the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) had already examined.

There had been no indication so far of any fraud concerning VW petrol-fuelled cars, the statement said.

Earlier, a spokesman for Volkswagen - the parent company of Audi and Porsche - said VW would not comment on an ongoing investigation, adding that the company in recent months had held intensive talks with the KBA.

Bild said gearboxes and software could be manipulated so that vehicles show lower levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and fuel consumption, citing internal documents and witness statements. REUTERS

