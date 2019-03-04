You are here

Home > Transport

Germany in talks with Airbus on 600m euros of A380 loans

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 11:50 PM

file742u2xaraswyem7m5l3.jpg
Germany is in talks with Airbus about 600 million euros (S$922 million) in outstanding loans advanced for development of the A380 superjumbo, which the European planemaker now plans to scrap, the Berlin government said on Monday.
REUTERS

[BERLIN] Germany is in talks with Airbus about 600 million euros (S$922 million) in outstanding loans advanced for development of the A380 superjumbo, which the European planemaker now plans to scrap, the Berlin government said on Monday.

The loans are at the centre of a longstanding trade dispute about mutual claims of illegal aircraft subsidies between the European Union and the United States.

A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry confirmed the value of the outstanding loans, first reported by Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain, but said it was premature to discuss how the issue would be resolved.

"We are analysing the consequences and discussing the issue with the company," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Airbus last month said the production line for the world's largest passenger plane would shut down prematurely from 2021, after just 14 years in service, because customers preferred smaller jets.

It said it would no longer need to repay any outstanding state loans on the A380 because governments had agreed to share risk in the roughly 15-billion-euro project.

The loans are part of a practice of development support extended to Airbus by France, Germany, Britain and Spain, with France and Germany representing the lion's share because of the way industrial work has historically been shared between the company's factories.

The World Trade Organization has ruled that the loans gave Airbus an unfairly subsidised advantage while rejecting US claims that they constituted banned export subsidies - the most severe category of subsidy under global trading rules.

The WTO has ruled that Boeing too benefited from harmful subsidies.

The two sides are now arguing about the extent to which the 15-year-old trade dispute - the largest ever handled by the WTO - should lead to tit-for-tat transatlantic sanctions.

European sources argue that A380 subsidies in effect no longer exist because the aircraft has been taken off the market and that the loans should therefore not spark sanctions at all.

However, the United States says that subsidies, in the form of government loans, paid to develop the A380 have already irreparably caused lost sales to Boeing and that sanctions remain justified.

Berlin originally loaned Airbus 942 million euros in 2002 for the development of the A380, of which only a third has been repaid, the Funke Mediengruppe group said.

Airbus has declined to say how much money has still to be repaid in total in connection with the A380 but Reuters reported last month that it was estimated to be around 1 billion euros.

REUTERS

Transport

Traffic jams as French customs officials strike over Brexit

German new car sales up 3% in February

Rolls-Royce scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group

Head of French carmaker PSA says Europe's CO2 cuts will threaten jobs -Le Figaro

Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises US$30m for European expansion

Musk announces March 14 Model Y event as demand questions linger

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

w4.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month in Feb

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New, updated schemes to support businesses, workers in digital economy: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening