You are here

Home > Transport

Germany's Daimler to produce fully electric compact SUV in Hungary

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 7:01 PM

file7cxv7l8kwgk1jdrj2a5t.jpg
German car maker Daimler will begin serial production of the EQB electric model in Hungary in the fourth quarter of 2021 after investment of more than 100 million euro (S$162.84 million) investment, factory director Christian Wolff said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BUDAPEST] German car maker Daimler will begin serial production of the EQB electric model in Hungary in the fourth quarter of 2021 after investment of more than 100 million euro (S$162.84 million) investment, factory director Christian Wolff said on Monday.

The compact SUV vehicle will be the first fully electric car produced in Hungary, whose economy is dependent on car manufacturing, with German luxury brands Daimler, BMW and Audi all building or expanding manufacturing capacity in the country.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page that the government had contributed 15 billion forints (S$69 million) to the investment to secure the 4,400 jobs Daimler has filled in the central Hungarian town of Kecskemet.

Hungary's economy imploded in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, falling by an annual 13.6 per cent in the second quarter. The government expects a 5-6 per cent fall in 2020 before a modest rebound in 2021.

Daimler rival BMW said earlier this year that its new factory, under construction near the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, will be delayed by a few months due to the pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BMW also plans to produce fully electric vehicles in Hungary.

In the summer, analysts expected the auto industry, long a driver of economic growth in central Europe, to be one of the main drags as the region recovers from Covid-19.

Several major battery makers established production units in Hungary, as in other countries in Europe, as the world prepares for the era of electric vehicles.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Amazon's Zoox unveils robotaxi for future ride-hailing service

Dubai sees surge in UK bookings after opening travel corridor

Explosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker off Saudi port

Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

Honda's UK output to resume on Monday after parts delays

Ocean freight's rising tide yet to ebb as operators steer capacity

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

CONSTRUCTION and engineering group Civmec Limited said on Monday that it has secured multiple contracts worth A$140...

Dec 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 14, 2020 06:27 PM
Consumer

China sees new surge in pork prices with imports under scrutiny

[SHANGHAI] Pork prices have rebounded in China as demand strengthens before a major holiday season and supply...

Dec 14, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Stamford Land deputy executive chairman retires

STAMFORD Land Corporation's deputy executive chairman and director, Ow Cheo Guan, has retired, the mainboard-listed...

Dec 14, 2020 06:20 PM
Consumer

Don't stockpile food, minister tells British shoppers

[LONDON] British shoppers worried about the government failing to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for