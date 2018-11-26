Ghosn exit sets stage for corporate slugfest

Washington

THE sudden downfall of Carlos Ghosn looks set to unleash a power struggle between Renault SA and Nissan Motor over the alliance he oversaw for two decades.

While both sides say they're committed to the partnership, they're already prepping for a battle over control of the world's biggest car alliance, people familiar with their discussions said. And with the French and Japanese governments also keen to defend their own interests, it could devolve into one of the toughest corporate slugfests of recent times.

Ghosn's arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct opens the door for Nissan to try to rebalance the alliance, while Renault is bracing to resist any effort to undermine its position, said the people. At the outset, Renault was the stronger partner, but over the years circumstances have changed: Nissan now sells a third more cars annually and earns more profit.

"The crisis has just started for the alliance," said Kenneth Courtis, chairman of Starfort Investment Holdings. "All the problematic stuff is now going to come to the surface."

This story is based on discussions with more than half a dozen individuals close to the companies, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Nissan's board ousted Ghosn as chairman on Thursday, three days after his arrest, a stunning fall from grace for an executive widely credited with rescuing the carmaker from collapse in 1999. With him gone, CEO Hiroto Saikawa is already plotting a review of the alliance to make it more equitable for the Japanese carmaker, people familiar with the plans said. Nissan has also long been irked by French government meddling in the alliance, one person said.

The French company will resist any sudden moves to reshape the relationship, other people familiar said. Possible scenarios include bringing in another partner such as Germany's Daimler AG to strengthen the European arm of the alliance.

Daimler and Renault-Nissan started working together eight years ago, and the three-way cooperation is underpinned by a cross-shareholding of 3.1 per cent.

France could also tap an executive with credibility on both sides, such as Toyota Motor's executive vice-president Didier Leroy, to act as an intermediary, one person said.

An alliance meeting, which might include Daimler, is planned for next week in Amsterdam, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Renault, with the French state as its biggest shareholder, has a 43 per cent voting stake in Nissan, which in turn owns just 15 per cent of Renault, with no voting rights. That imbalance has caused simmering resentment at Nissan for years.

Lately, the structure has become increasingly controversial in Japan due to Nissan's improved performance. Nissan sold roughly 5.8 million cars last year - compared with just 3.7 million for Renault - and provides links to China, where Renault has only a small presence, and the US, where the French carmaker is absent.

According to Japanese corporate law, Renault's voting rights could be cancelled if Nissan raises its shareholding to more than 25 per cent in the French carmaker. Under French rules, if Renault lowered its stake in Nissan below 40 per cent, then it will help the Japanese carmaker get voting rights in the French company.

Ghosn had been busy working on plans to make the alliance "permanent", possibly through a merger, as reported by Bloomberg in March. That push was facing resistance from within Nissan, including from Mr Saikawa, his former protégé.

Both sides agree that the future of the partnership is more important than the fate of Ghosn. The allegations against him were of a precise and serious nature, said a French government official close to President Emmanuel Macron.

The French head of state had been given no warning that trouble was brewing for the 64-year-old Ghosn, even though Renault employs almost 50,000 people in France.

Nissan may have been motivated to keep the French out of the loop by their recollections of a bruising power struggle in 2015 when Mr Macron, as economy minister, boosted the government's stake in Renault without warning Ghosn or the Japanese. That allowed France to thwart Nissan's efforts to increase its influence at the French carmaker.

The conflict couldn't come at a more perilous moment. The rollout of electric vehicles and a move toward autonomous driving are presenting long-term challenges and demanding enormous investment, making the manufacturing scale and R&D muscle provided by the alliance more important than ever. A separation of joint production, model development, engine sharing and parts purchasing could cause years of disarray.

Investors blindsided by Ghosn's arrest for alleged financial misconduct and fearing a destructive corporate battle sold off both companies' shares. Renault is down more than 6 per cent over the past week, while Nissan has slid about 4 per cent since the outbreak of the scandal. At US$36 billion, Nissan's market value is almost twice as large as Renault's.

"All parties involved should be aware that the last thing Nissan and Renault need is an ongoing management and cultural spat which would ultimately lead to a dysfunctional Alliance and further fading competitiveness," Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note to clients. WP