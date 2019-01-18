Ghosn received US$9m improperly from Mitsubishi-Nissan JV

Arrested auto executive Carlos Ghosn improperly received 7.8 million euros (S$12 million) in compensation from a joint venture between Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the companies said on Friday.

[TOKYO] Arrested auto executive Carlos Ghosn improperly received 7.8 million euros (S$12 million) in compensation from a joint venture between Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the companies said on Friday.

A joint investigation by the companies has found that Ghosn, ousted as chairman from both carmakers, received the compensation without discussing it with the two other board members of the joint venture, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko.

Nissan holds a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn, arrested and detained in Tokyo since Nov 19, has been indicted in Japan on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the global financial crisis.

REUTERS