You are here

Home > Transport

Ghosn to walk free again after posting US$4.5m bail

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

FORMER Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to walk out of a Japanese detention centre for a second time since his arrest last year on financial misconduct charges, after posting the US$4.5 million bail set by a Tokyo court on Thursday.

Bail will enable the former titan of the global auto industry to better prepare for his criminal trial expected later this year, when he will fight his latest charge of aggravated breach of trust along with three other accusations of financial misdoing during his time at the helm of Japan's No 2 automaker.

Ghosn has denied all four charges against him, which include understating his income and temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan's books.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Tokyo District Court said it had approved a bail request from Ghosn's defence team and set bail at 500 million yen (S$6.1 million), roughly half his previous bail of one billion yen. Ghosn will be free to leave the detention centre where he has been in custody since his April 4 re-arrest, but his movements and communications will be strictly monitored and restricted to prevent fleeing the country and tampering with evidence, the court said.

Ghosn's lawyers filed the bail request on Monday after the former executive was indicted for allegedly enriching himself at a cost of US$5 million to Nissan from July 2017 through July 2018.

The court's decision marks the second time Ghosn has made bail and is the latest turn in a scandal which has rocked the global auto industry and exposed tensions in the automaking partnership between Nissan and France's Renault SA.

Ghosn was initially released last month, but then re-arrested earlier this month on the new charges, returning to the Tokyo detention centre where he had previously spent 108 days following his first arrest in in November. REUTERS

Transport

Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in Q3 after large loss

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Japanese court approves Ghosn's release on bail, rejects prosecutors' appeal

The BMW M850i coupe is the unicorn you’ve been waiting for

Pricing pressure, tariffs dent Volvo's quarterly profit

Scoot starts sales for flights to four new cities in China

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Transport

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_construction_260419_4.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

lwx_cipb_260419_2.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore will not tolerate bribes of even 10 cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening