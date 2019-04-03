You are here

Home > Transport

Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 11:31 PM

file74rf9qqh1m117kf8dchy.jpg
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn promised to "tell the truth" at a news conference next week, taking to Twitter to announce his first briefing since being released on bail and hours after a report that prosecutors were preparing a fresh case against him.
AFP

[TOKYO] Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn promised to "tell the truth" at a news conference next week, taking to Twitter to announce his first briefing since being released on bail and hours after a report that prosecutors were preparing a fresh case against him.

Ghosn, widely lauded for rescuing Nissan Motor Co from the brink of bankruptcy two decades ago, has experienced a dramatic fall from grace that shook the global auto industry and raised questions about the future of Nissan's alliance with France's Renault SA.

He was arrested in Tokyo in November and faces charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust over allegedly failing to report around US$82 million in salary and temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan's books during the financial crisis.

Released on US$9 million bail last month, Ghosn has denied the charges, calling them "meritless" and saying he was the victim of a boardroom coup.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11," Ghosn tweeted from the @carlosghosn account on Twitter, which displayed the blue tick mark indicating it had been verified by the social media site.

The account was created this month. It was the sole tweet, posted in Japanese and English.

While Ghosn is under strict bail terms - including on internet usage - his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters the tweet did not violate those terms.

Mr Hironaka also said there had been no requests from Tokyo prosecutors, after Japan's Yomiuri newspaper and other media outlets reported authorities were preparing a fresh case against Ghosn over payments the automaker made to a business partner in Oman.

Prosecutors are in discussions with the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office and others and plan to make a decision soon on whether to prosecute Ghosn on further charges of aggravated breach of trust, the newspaper said, citing sources involved in the case.

A spokesman for the Tokyo prosecutors office said he was not aware of any new investigation when contacted by Reuters.

Ghosn's spokesman has previously said payments of US$32 million made over nine years were rewards for the Oman firm being a top Nissan dealer. Such dealer incentives were not directed by Ghosn and the funds were not used to pay any personal debt, the spokesman said.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Renault had alerted French prosecutors after uncovering suspect payments to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman while Ghosn was chief executive of the French automaker.

Nissan had previously established its own regional subsidiary made questionable payments of more than US$30 million to the Oman distributor, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA).

Evidence sent to French prosecutors late last week showed that much of the cash was subsequently channelled to a Lebanese company controlled by Ghosn associates, the sources said.

Reuters has not been able to reach SBA for comment on the matter.

REUTERS

Transport

COE prices close higher across the board

Broker's take: RHB says to take profit on ComfortDelGro, remains bullish on prospects

Uber's main rival in India plans to join London race

Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing's emergency procedures before crash: WSJ

Toyota to give royalty-free access to hybrid-vehicle patents: report

Tokyo prosecutors readying new case against Ghosn over Oman payments: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening