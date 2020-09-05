Ghosn's alleged escape helpers can be extradited: judge

[BOSTON] A US judge authorised the extradition of two American men to face charges in Japan that they helped former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape criminal prosecution.

US Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell ruled on Friday in Boston that Japan satisfied the requirements outlined in its extradition treaty with the US when it asked for Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret soldier, and his son Peter to be shipped back to Tokyo. The two men have been jailed outside Boston since their arrests in May.

The Taylors could still make a last-ditch court appeal by claiming the government has unlawfully detained them, though legal experts say it's unlikely a judge would rule in their favour. While Ghosn remains a fugitive in Lebanon, the Taylors now face the prospect of being prosecuted in a Japanese court for their role in his audacious escape.

"The parties agree, and the court finds, that the charges for which extradition is sought are crimes pursuant to both Japanese and United States law and covered by the Treaty," Judge Cabell wrote in his ruling.

The final decision on whether the Taylors are sent back to Japan will rest with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Taylors have spent more than US$100,000 on lawyers and lobbyists who are pressing their case in Washington, including with officials at the White House and the State Department.

Still, the Washington lobbying campaign is probably a long shot. That's because any extradition request that goes before a judge has already been vetted by officials in the State Department and the Justice Department who have determined it complies with the US treaty.

"It's extremely unlikely that there would be a split after a finding by State and Justice," said Samuel Witten, a former State Department lawyer who helped supervise the extradition process from 1996 to 2001.

Japan issued warrants for the Taylors' arrests in January, accusing them of smuggling Ghosn out of the country inside a large black box while he was out on bail awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct. In May, the Taylors were arrested by US authorities. They failed three times to win release on bail.

The Taylors never denied helping Ghosn escape. But they claimed their alleged actions didn't break the law.

Much of their defence hinged on a complex interpretation of Article 103 of Japan's penal code, which prohibits harbouring criminals and enabling the flight of anyone who has committed a crime or escaped confinement.

The Taylors argued that the English translation of Article 103 doesn't capture its more complicated intent - to punish people who interfere with the "active pursuit of a criminal." Because Ghosn was out on bail when he fled, the Taylors say, the authorities were not actively pursuing him.

But the US government had urged Judge Cabell to defer to the legal interpretation of Japanese prosecutors overseeing the case, who said Article 103 covers a wide range of offences, including the type of escape plot allegedly masterminded by the Taylors.

"This statute has been applied broadly," Stephen Hassink, an assistant US attorney in Boston, said at a hearing in August. "An extradition hearing is not the appropriate venue to make a parsing, searching determination of foreign law."

BLOOMBERG