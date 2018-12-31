You are here

Home > Transport

Ghosn's daughters:  Misconduct allegations are part of Nissan revolt

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE daughters of Nissan Motor Co's former chairman Carlos Ghosn, indicted on suspicion of violating Japan's financial reporting laws, believe the accusations are part of an internal revolt within the carmaker to prevent a merger with Renault, the New York Times reports.

His elder daughter, Caroline Ghosn, said when she saw Nissan chief executive officer Hiroto Saikawa's televised news conference and heard him condemn her father, she suspected that the company investigation had been started over opposition to a tie-up between Nissan and Renault that her father was trying to arrange.

"For Saikawa to so adamantly denounce someone who had been his mentor and then immediately without any benefit of the doubt condemns him," said the 31-year old, in the first interview since her father's Nov 19 arrest. "He didn't even waste a breath. He didn't even try to cover up the fact that the merger had something to do with this," she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Her younger sister Maya, also breaking her silence, concurred. "It was my gut reaction that this was bigger than the accusations against my dad," the 26-year old said.

Both sisters have no direct knowledge of their father's business discussions but both said Mr Saikawa's television address "cemented their belief that internal company dynamics were at play", the newspaper said.

Greg Kelly, a Nissan director who was arrested with Ghosn and indicted for allegedly helping under-report the car titan's compensation, spent a month in a Tokyo detention centre before being granted bail on Dec 26. Ghosn has remained in jail and has been accused of the additional allegations that he transferred his personal trading loss to Nissan in 2008.

When asked to comment on whether animosity over a potential merger drove Nissan's investigation of Ghosn, Nicolas Maxfield, a Nissan spokesman, told the Times the claims were "baseless" and that the family would never have any reason to be privy to discussions related to the future of Nissan and the alliance.

"The cause of this chain of events is the misconduct led by Ghosn and Kelly," Mr Maxfield told the paper. "During the company's internal investigation into this misconduct, the prosecutor's office began its own investigation and took action," he added, according to the Times. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Mechanic's school in the age of automation

With push of button, complaint on airplane noise is filed

UK to spend over £100m on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit

Family of Lion Air co-pilot sues Boeing in Chicago over fatal crash

Tesla names 2 to its board as part of an SEC settlement

SBS Transit CEO resigns for 'personal reasons'

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening