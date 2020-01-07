GM delivered 3.09m vehicles in China in 2019, down 15% y-o-y

General Motors' vehicle sales in China fell 15 per cent in 2019, as the US automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market and faced heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 3.09 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said in a statement, for a second straight decline in annual sales.

It had delivered 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

