You are here

Home > Transport

GM thinks bigger in China with plan to import full-size SUVs

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 9:34 AM

nz_gm_061156.jpg
General Motors plans to sell full-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) models in China for the first time, and will import a range of models to beef up its product lineup into the world's biggest car market, its China chief told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] General Motors plans to sell full-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) models in China for the first time, and will import a range of models to beef up its product lineup into the world's biggest car market, its China chief told Reuters.

The plan would mark a change of tack for GM, which currently produces all of the vehicles it sells in China within the country, which is set to be the only major economy to grow this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, is aiming to offer four models as it looks to improve its brand image and support a sales recovery: Chevrolet's Tahoe and Suburban, Cadillac's Escalade and the GMC Yukon Denali.

The Detroit-based company is showcasing those models at the China International Import Expo, or CIIE, an annual import show in Shanghai which started on Wednesday and runs into next week.

"Our intention is to get customer reaction and find a way to sell these cars in China," said GM's China chief Julian Blissett.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The automaker sees opportunities for such vehicles, partly because Chinese families are expanding, he added.

"We are looking into a variety of market sales plans for these vehicles, including online sales, leasing and others," he said, declining to give a detailed timeframe for the plan.

GM's Buick and Cadillac mid-size SUVs helped the group's Chinese sales grow 12 per cent in the third quarter this year, the first quarterly growth in the past two years.

But it does not have full-size SUV models, which usually have a third row of seats and has room for six or seven people.

BATTLEGROUND

China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, is a crucial battleground for global automakers including Volkswagen AG, the biggest foreign player by sales volumes, GM and Toyota as well as local leaders Geely and Great Wall.

The country has seen an auto sales pick up in recent months following a Covid-19-induced slump, and authorities say they have largely brought the epidemic under control following its emergence in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

The expansion plan would also mark GM's first official sales in China of GMC vehicles, a premium brand in the group.

Previously GMC vehicles were only sold in the country via unofficial grey importers.

The imports will, however, not change GM's basic production strategy in China. It will still mostly sell vehicles made in China - for now, at least.

"Depending on however we go we might make other decisions," Mr Blissett said.

GM has a Shanghai-based joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd making Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles.

It has another venture, SGMW, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, producing no-frills mini-vans, which has started manufacturing higher-end cars.

Mr Blissett said GM expected "a strong November and December" in China after positive October sales. The carmaker is also considering exporting China-made electric vehicles globally, he told Reuters.

The company's rivals, from Tesla Inc to BMW, are among a growing number of automakers using China as an export hub for electric vehicles.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Toyota to double full-year profit forecast to more than over 1t yen: media

Uber reports US$1.1b loss on revenue plunge

Bentley's luxury car range to be fully electric by 2030

Lufthansa braces for 'challenging' winter

China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India as global coronavirus cases surge

GM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus cases climb by record for second day in a row, up over 109,000

[CHICAGO] Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 109,757 on Thursday, according to a Reuters...

Nov 6, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Friday amid mixed openings from local banks and other index counters, as more...

Nov 6, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on Friday with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended this week's rally at the start of trade on Friday following another surge on...

Nov 6, 2020 09:38 AM
Consumer

South Korean try to cap surge of throwaway plastic

[SEOUL] At a workshop in the South Korean capital, two environmental activists melt down old plastic bottle caps...

Nov 6, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

Stirred, but not shaken as Singapore banks beat Q3 estimates

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

Luxury car sales race back into the fast lane

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for