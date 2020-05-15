You are here

Home > Transport

GM to resume building vehicles in Mexico

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200515_GM_4117782.jpg
GM's three Mexican vehicle-assembly plants, including a full-sized truck factory in Silao in central Mexico, could start up as early as next week. Restarting pickup production in Mexico would be a big boost for GM.

Detroit

GENERAL Motors Co is preparing to resume building vehicles in Mexico as soon as next week following government's approval for factory restarts, according to people familiar with the matter, positioning the automaker to restock low inventories of its lucrative pickup trucks.

Reopening manufacturing facilities throughout North America is important for the three Detroit-based automakers and foreign brands that produce vehicles in the US. Carmakers rely on Mexico for critical parts and GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV manufacture trucks there that generate a big chunk of the two companies' profits.

GM's three Mexican vehicle-assembly plants, including a full-sized truck factory in Silao in central Mexico, could start up as early as next week in compliance with conditions set out by the Mexican government, said sources, who asked not to be identified because the company hasn't announced its plans yet.

Restarting pickup production in Mexico would be a big boost for GM. The automaker planned to ramp-up output of its all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks last fall, but was forced to halt output during a 40-day strike in the US. Then just as sales momentum and inventory were building early this year, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and forced GM to shut down North American production in the middle of March.

SEE ALSO

General Motors says will make 1.5 million masks a month in Mexico

GM also operates assembly plants in San Luis Potosi, which makes small crossovers likes the Chevrolet Equinox, and Ramos Arizpe, where mid-sized SUVs like the Chevy Blazer are manufactured.

Mexico's general health council on Wednesday added auto manufacturing, construction and mining to its list of essential activities, enabling those three sectors to resume operations starting May 18 if they meet certain safety protocols for their workers. GM believes its plants meet those standards and has shared its practices with local suppliers, one of the people said.

Many automakers will benefit from the country's lifting of production suspensions as about 80 per cent of the wiring harnesses used in US-made vehicles cross the border with Mexico, according to the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus to start talks with unions on permanent staff cuts

Tesla, California appear to end standoff over restarting factory

Delta to retire Boeing 777 from its fleet

Renault to discontinue iconic models as carmaker cuts costs

Tesla to cut prices in China again as competition heats up

BMW CEO sees 'very slow' US recovery after sales rebound in China

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

May 15, 2020 12:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World Q1 net profit up 29% to S$13.3m, led by Taiwan, China sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare-product company Best World International, which remains under a bourse probe over its...

May 15, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators...

May 14, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

WTO Chief quits suddenly, adding to global turmoil

[FRANKFURT] The head of the organisation charged with bringing a semblance of order to international trade relations...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.