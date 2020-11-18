You are here

Home > Transport

GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:55 PM

file7ctyg5ff2clpfziiokt.jpg
General Motors (GM) has issued its strongest warning yet that persistent industrial unrest could drive it out of South Korea, just two years after it received a state-backed rescue package to stay.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DETROIT] General Motors (GM) has issued its strongest warning yet that persistent industrial unrest could drive it out of South Korea, just two years after it received a state-backed rescue package to stay.

GM workers have been staging two, four-hour strikes daily since Oct 30 as they demand an end to a wage freeze put in place after the 2018 deal that saved the Korean operations from bankruptcy.

The strikes and other industrial action have cost the company 17,000 vehicles in lost production, a number that will hit 20,000 by the end of the week, Steve Kiefer, president of GM's international operations, told Reuters.

That blow to production was on top of the 60,000 units lost earlier in the year as the novel coronavirus spread, making it likely GM Korea would not turn a profit this year unless it could recapture that output, he added.

"We're basically being held hostage in the short term by lack of vehicle production," Mr Kiefer said in a telephone interview. "That's having a very significant short-term financial impact." The industrial action would "basically make it impossible for us to allocate any further investments or...new products to the country of Korea. It's making the country non-competitive", he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It is going to have long-term effects if we can't get this resolved in the coming weeks." GM builds as many as 500,000 vehicles a year in South Korea, shipping many to the United States including the popular Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV. The automaker employs about 12,000 people in the country.

GM management wants a two-year labour deal instead of the usual one-year agreement, and have offered a signing bonus of eight million won (S$9,711) for each union member over 2020 and 2021.

The union, however, wants to stick to a one-year deal and a yearly performance bonus of 22 million won, as well as continued operation at both plants in Bupyeong.

"We are not only striking over wage issues, but also over job security at our No 2 plant in Bupyeong, which hires about 1,200 workers," union official Jung Jai-heon said.

Mr Jung said the company had been putting all the blame on workers while senior management had received performance bonuses since 2018.

The two sides have failed to reach a deal after 24 rounds of negotiations.

LONG-TERM DOUBT

Some current and former subcontract workers are also demanding to be hired as full-time staff with pay and benefits to match, potentially costing GM Korea about US$320 million.

Government officials were unavailable for comment but the Korea Development Bank (KDB), GM Korea's second-largest shareholder, called on both sides to make concessions.

GM Korea reported an operating loss of 332 billion won in 2019, trimming a loss of 615 billion won a year earlier.

Faced with low production rates and poor sales, GM agreed on a rescue package worth US$7.15 billion, including US$750 million from KDB in 2018. Under the terms of the binding deal, GM cannot exit its investment in the country for 10 years.

While it would be hard to quit South Korea in the short term, the long-term future was in doubt, Mr Kiefer said.

GM would abide by any past agreements, including plans to build a 2023 Chevrolet crossover in Korea, but even spending on that programme had been suspended due to the strikes.

"We would prefer to make this model work...but as of now, we're losing confidence that we're going to be able to continue to invest in that country," Mr Kiefer said.

GM had other options in Asia including China, where it built nearly five million vehicles a year, he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

COE prices close mostly higher

Nissan's UK business tough to sustain without Brexit trade deal: COO

Taiwan grounds all F16 jets after one goes missing

Covid-19 insurance now available for inbound travellers to Singapore

Daimler to develop next-generation engines with China's Geely

Virgin Australia to position itself as mid-market airline: new CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspen, eyeing promotion to Mainboard, completes share placement

CATALIST-LISTED Aspen Holdings has completed its placement of 100 million new ordinary shares, in a further step in...

Nov 18, 2020 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5....

Nov 18, 2020 05:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin breaks US$18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

[LONDON] Bitcoin on Wednesday broke through US$18,000 to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally,...

Nov 18, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Sharp to return to Japan's blue chip index, replacing Docomo

[TOKYO] Sharp will return to Japan's Nikkei 225 Stock Average, replacing NTT Docomo and marking a comeback on Japan'...

Nov 18, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

ABOUT 3,000 former and currently serving officers in Singapore's civil service were found to have been mistakenly...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

China's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Robinsons owes S$32m to creditors; largest claims from landlords, employees

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for