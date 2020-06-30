Greece says it will not allow direct flights from UK, Sweden until July 15

Get our introductory offer at only
[ATHENS] Direct flights from Britain and Sweden to Greece will not be allowed until July 15, Greek authorities said on Monday, adding that they would use EU guidelines to determine which countries were considered at high risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
British holidaymakers are a...
