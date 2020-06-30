You are here

Greece says it will not allow direct flights from UK, Sweden until July 15

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 7:03 AM

Direct flights from Britain and Sweden to Greece will not be allowed until July 15, Greek authorities said on Monday, adding that they would use EU guidelines to determine which countries were considered at high risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
British holidaymakers are a...

