 Hainan Airlines may draw new investors despite bankruptcy filing: analysts, Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Transport

Hainan Airlines may draw new investors despite bankruptcy filing: analysts

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210202_KELHAINAN2_4431374.jpg
Chinese financial publication Caixin has reported strong interest from potential suitors in the airline, although it did not name who they might be.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

HAINAN Airlines Holding Co Ltd, HNA Group's flagship firm, is operating normally and could draw in new investors despite a bankruptcy filing, embezzlement charges and large asset impairments for the carrier last week, some analysts said.

A strong route network, high brand value and an experienced management team as well as restructuring efforts by China's No 4 carrier, were among the reasons cited.

HNA units, including the airline, will spend this year negotiating to bring in strategic investors, a HNA Group executive told Reuters. The executive was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.

Chinese financial publication Caixin has also reported strong interest from potential suitors in the airline, although it did not name who they might be. It said that Hainan Airlines, the country's biggest non state-owned carrier, aimed to remain independent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hainan Airlines declined to comment on potential investment.

"Hainan Airlines itself should be fine," said Chinese aviation expert Li Xiaojin. "It is most likely Hainan Airlines will continue to operate, but there might be a change in ownership."

HNA Group creditors applied to a Chinese court on Friday, asking that the company be placed in bankruptcy and restructured. The airline, which has warned it could be delisted if declared bankrupt, saw its shares plunge 9.8 per cent on Monday, valuing it at around US$3.6 billion.

Like much of the global airline industry, Hainan Airlines has been reeling amid the coronavirus pandemic but financial woes have compounded its problems.

Its domestic traffic halved last year, steeper than declines of 19.2 per cent to 32.7 per cent for its state-owned rivals.

It also expects to slide deep into the red, estimating a net loss of 58 billion yuan (S$11.9 billion) to 65 billion yuan for 2020. That includes 46 billion yuan in impairments.

By comparison, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and Air China Ltd have predicted losses of 7.9 billion yuan to 15.5 billion.

Others were somewhat more cautious about Hainan Airlines' ability to woo investors amid the pandemic.

"In any stronger market landscape, we can say Hainan might be quite attractive given its network and general demand, but the pandemic has obviously flipped the script entirely," said Luya You, transportation analyst at BOCOM.

Hainan Airline has a fleet of 220 planes. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Creditors vote in favour of Temasek-backed plan for Pacific International Lines' debt revamp

Push to go electric could wipe out Japan's affordable microcars

JAL forecasts record loss as Covid surge dampens travel demand

Billionaire Li Shufu lays groundwork for his next move into Big Tech

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth will rebound to 4.6 per cent in 2021 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020,...

Feb 2, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

[WASHINGTON] A measure of US manufacturing remained robust at the start of the year, though pandemic-related supply...

Feb 1, 2021 11:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the...

Feb 1, 2021 11:38 PM
Transport

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

CREDITORS of privately-held firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep...

Feb 1, 2021 11:18 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

[WASHINGTON] American International Group agreed on Monday to pay a US$12 million civil fine to settle charges that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for