You are here

Home > Transport

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 9:23 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) has let go of about half of its cadet pilots and cabin crew trainees as it continues to downsize its workforce.

The rest will have to leave after their training is completed.

The Straits Times understands that there are more than 400 at various stages of training.Those who had to abort their training are mainly foreigners.

A spokesman for the airline said of the decision to allow the rest to continue: "SIA is committed to supporting them through their training programme."

It takes over two years and costs about $250,000 to train one pilot.

SEE ALSO

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The programme for cabin crew lasts less than three months.

However, the airline will not be able to keep them after that due to the "current surplus staff numbers", he said.

Retained cadet pilots who need to complete the overseas segment of their training will be put on no-pay leave until SIA is able to safely resume this segment of the training programme, he added."Cadet pilots will be released after they have completed their basic training programme, which includes the overseas segment, due to the current surplus staff numbers."

SIA will be open to hiring them should there be a demand for cabin crew or junior pilots when the demand for air travel returns to pre-Covid levels, the airline added.

A severe downturn in the aviation industry has forced some airlines out of business, while others have had to cut costs drastically.

In its latest and most drastic measure to deal with operations battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group said last week that it would cut around 4,300 positions.

This includes letting go of 2,400 staff. Retrenched workers started receiving their pink slips on Monday (Sept 14).

They will continue to receive their salaries until Dec 15 this year, and will also retain their medical and other benefits until then.

In addition, each affected employee will be paid in lieu of the notice period in their employment contract. This can be up to three months' salary.

Those who have been in service for two years or more, will receive one month of pay for every year of service, capped at 25 months.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus offers exit bonus in bid to spur buyouts in France

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

ComfortDelGro launches app for learners at driving centre

Qantas considers shifting HQ from Sydney in new cost-cutting drive

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Fiat Chrysler and PSA tweak merger terms due to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 09:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Axington says late update on Dorr's latest shareholding is an 'administrative oversight'

AXINGTON on Tuesday disclosed controlling shareholder Dorr Global Healthcare's latest shareholding following recent...

Sep 15, 2020 09:07 PM
Real Estate

Iskandar Waterfront targets US$1.2b IPO in first half of 2021

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) is planning to list in the first half of 2021...

Sep 15, 2020 08:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Auditor EY express 'regret' over failures after Wirecard collapse

[LONDON] The collapse of Wirecard prompted accounting firm Ernst & Young to send a letter to clients expressing...

Sep 15, 2020 07:50 PM
Garage

Data of Razer customers, potentially 100,000 individuals globally, exposed

A SERVER misconfiguration caused gaming hardware firm Razer to potentially expose the data of about 100,000 global...

Sep 15, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering and unit to go under judicial management

MAINBOARD-listed Hiap Seng Engineering and its subsidiary, HS Compression & Process (HSCP), will be placed under...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

Hiap Seng Engineering and unit to go under judicial management

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.