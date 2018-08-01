HDT becomes Singapore's 7th taxi operator

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday that it has granted a full-fledged taxi service operator licence to HDT Singapore Taxi.
This is after a two-year trial under the Transport Innovation and Development Scheme which involved 100 electric taxis.
