HDT Singapore Taxi granted full-fledged licence to operate at least 800 electric cabs: LTA

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday that it has granted a full-fledged taxi service operator licence to HDT Singapore Taxi (HDTT).

This is after a two-year trial under the Transport Innovation and Development Scheme which involved 100 electric taxis.

HDTT's business proposal, company organisational structure, past performance records and financial capabilities have demonstrated the company's business viability and ability to operate a full-fledged taxi service, LTA said in a statement.

HDTT will be required to convert its existing fleet of e-taxis and register them as regular taxis by Aug 31, and will gradually increase its fleet size to at least 800 e-taxis in Singapore within four years.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

As part of its operations, HDTT will need to ensure that sufficient charging stations are set up island-wide to support its fleet.

HDTT will also have to comply with taxi availability and quality of service standards. With the entry of HDTT, there will be seven taxi operators in Singapore.

THE STRAITS TIMES