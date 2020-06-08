You are here

Home > Transport

Heathrow could cut more than 2,000 jobs if quarantine continues

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 4:49 PM

file7aop0avo3sovz9k6hgk.jpg
London Heathrow airport said it may need to cut one-third of its workforce if the UK government doesn't indicate soon that it plans to relax a quarantine rule for incoming passengers.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] London Heathrow airport said it may need to cut one-third of its workforce if the UK government doesn't indicate soon that it plans to relax a quarantine rule for incoming passengers.

Europe's busiest air hub, which employs 7,000 people, has eliminated a third of operating costs and management posts while resisting permanent job cuts among frontline staff, Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said in a City AM podcast. That can't remain the case if travel restrictions persist, he said.

"We are very close to having to make a decision on that," he said. "That's why I really want to push the government to give us some clarity, one way or the other, about whether we can reopen borders."

People arriving in Britain by air are required to spend two weeks in self quarantine after the policy was introduced Monday to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 as flights resume in coming months. Mr Holland-Kaye said that effectively means no one will fly and that British airports and airlines risk losing the entire summer season, pushing smaller players toward collapse.

Heathrow employs 76,000 people including airlines that operate there, so that a total of 25,000 jobs at the airport may actually be at risk, the executive said.

SEE ALSO

Airbnb joins vacation-rental sites seeing surge in Summer demand

Mr Holland-Kaye has previously said plans for a third runway could be delayed by five years or more as result of the coronavirus outbreak, even if the $20 billion plan overcomes legal and planning hurdles.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ryanair boss says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

Broker's take: DBS says SIA Engg should be past the worst soon, upgrades to 'hold'

SIA snags S$10b in fresh liquidity; boosts health measures on flights

France confirms 1b euro target for aerospace fund

Air New Zealand warns of more job cuts, targets 'healthy profits' by 2022

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Half of Singapore's new Covid-19 cases are symptomless: Lawrence Wong

[SINGAPORE] At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the...

Jun 8, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Election Department lists safety measures for a safe general election

THE Elections Department has spelt out the safety measures to be taken to ensure a safe election – measures that...

Jun 8, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS interviews Eagle Hospitality Trust's current, former directors

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) managers on Monday said their current directors have attended interviews with the...

Jun 8, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

FJ Benjamin ramps up online store network

FJ Benjamin on Monday said it has substantially scaled up its online store network after inking agreements with...

UPDATED 29 min ago
Jun 8, 2020 04:43 PM
Garage

Competition inviting pitches from startups returns with new Covid-19 track

INTERNATIONAL startup pitching competition Slingshot 2020 has returned for the fourth year with its first full...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.