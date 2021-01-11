Heathrow passenger numbers plunged 73% in 2020

Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Britain, said that passenger numbers slumped 73 per cent during 2020 as Covid-19 restrictions wiped out travel.

The airport said on Monday that its annual cargo volumes also fell 28 per cent as fewer passenger planes meant there was less space available for goods.

For December, Heathrow said that passenger numbers plunged 83 per cent as the new strain of Covid-19 led to countries restricting travellers from Britain and millions of passengers were forced to cancel plans.

The numbers capped off a dismal year for the UK hub, which in October lost its title as the busiest airport in Europe to Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

