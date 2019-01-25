You are here

Home > Transport

Heathrow turns to AI to cut gap between flights by 20 seconds

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 7:15 AM

[LONDON] London's Heathrow airport will test an array of ultra high-definition cameras to help determine more accurately when its runways are clear of planes and cut the gap between flights by as much as 20 seconds.

If successful, the system will initially be deployed when Heathrow's 285-foot control tower is shrouded in cloud - a situation that currently compels the airport to rely on radar readings to determine the position of jets. That in turn requires a bigger gap between flights, costing the hub nine landings an hour or 20 per cent of the usual total.

Views from the cameras will be fed into an artificial intelligence platform from Canada's Searidge Technologies Inc that will interpret the images and reveal to controllers when a particular aircraft has cleared the runway, allowing them to clear the next flight to come in to land.

Air-traffic-services provider NATs will lead a trial study of more than 50,000 arrivals through March and present findings to the UK Civil Aviation Authority, potentially paving the way for the system to be deployed as early as this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The same technology could also control the airport's US$22 billion third runway due to open for flights by 2025, removing the need to construct a new control tower to oversee the strip north and west of the existing one.

The smaller London City airport is removing its tower altogether and deploying a mast with zoom cameras, allowing flights to be managed from the Swanwick control center more than 80 miles away (128.7 kilometres).

Transport

US airlines still see higher profits but warn of shutdown delays

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Hyundai Motor posts first net loss in 8 years as China sales tumble

Fewer COEs for next three months starting from February

Renault names new leaders as Ghosn bows out

Ford falls into the red for the fourth quarter

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening