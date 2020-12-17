You are here

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles globally for safety issues

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

HONDA Motor Co said on Tuesday that it was recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide in four separate campaigns, including some linked to reported fires.

The recalls cover 1.4 million vehicles in the United States.

The Japanese vehicle maker said one recall covers 268,000 2002-2006 model year CR-V vehicles in the US to replace power window master switches.

Honda said there had been no reported injuries, but 16 fires were reported related to the issue.

Honda conducted a prior recall of the power window master switches in 2012.

The new recall is in response to moisture-related failures of switches repaired under the previous campaign.

Honda is also recalling about 735,000 US 2018-2020 Accord, Accord Hybrid and 2019-2020 Insight vehicles to update the Body Control Module software.

A programming flaw could disrupt communication causing illumination of several warning lights and malfunction of electronic components, it said, including "the rear view camera display, turn signals and windshield wipers".

Honda is also issuing two recalls covering 430,000 US vehicles in 22 US states and the district of Columbia with significant road salt use to inspect and potentially replace front drive shafts. Both are in response to possible breakage of the drive shafts due to corrosion. No injuries have been reported in relation any of the recalls, the company said.

Honda said repair parts are not available for all vehicles involved in the drive shaft recalls. The recalls cover some 2012 Honda Civic Hybrid, 2007-2014 Honda Fit, 2013-2015 Acura ILX 2013 Acura ILX Hybrid and 2013-2015 Honda Accord vehicles. No crashes have been reported in the drive shaft or software recalls. REUTERS

